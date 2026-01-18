SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 1,883 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.37.

Wedbush's Dan Ives and others are positioning Microsoft as set for strong Q4 results tied to AI/cloud momentum, helping lift sentiment ahead of earnings.

Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating and high $650 target based on survey data showing rising enterprise software spend, supporting longer?term upside expectations.

OpenAI's worldwide rollout of the lower?cost ChatGPT Go subscription expands the addressable market for AI services where Microsoft has strategic exposure, lifting revenue hopes.

News of a $500M–$1B Michigan data?center push and Microsoft's "community?first" messaging shows continued capex to support Azure/AI growth, which investors view as reinforcing future revenue streams despite near?term costs.

Some analysts note MSFT is oversold and could see a technical bounce ahead of earnings, which supports trading interest but is not a fundamental catalyst.

The company closed some on?campus libraries, a small cost/real?estate move that got attention but is unlikely to materially affect earnings.

Italy opened investigations into alleged "misleading and aggressive" in?game purchase practices for Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal, creating reputational and potential financial risk for MSFT's gaming unit.

A judge cleared Elon Musk's suit against OpenAI and Microsoft to proceed to a jury trial in April, introducing headline legal overhang and potential distraction/costs.

Switzerland opened a probe into Microsoft's licensing fees and Barclays lowered its price target, both adding near?term headwinds to sentiment amid capex worries and noted insider selling.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7%

MSFT stock opened at $459.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

