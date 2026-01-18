iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,141,335 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the December 15th total of 678,320 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 283,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Poland ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPOL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

