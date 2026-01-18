Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expands By 66.3%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 80,651 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 48,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. DSS has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 190.91%.The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter.

Document Security Systems, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS) is a provider of anti-counterfeit and authentication technologies designed to protect high-value products and secure documents against forgery. The company develops both physical and digital security solutions, including proprietary micro-optic devices such as DOVIDs (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices), custom holographic labels, and tamper-evident seals. These solutions are used to safeguard brand integrity in sectors ranging from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to banknotes and government identity documents.

In addition to its optical security products, DSS offers the veraID™ digital authentication platform, which enables real-time verification of authenticity via smartphones or dedicated readers.

