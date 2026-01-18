Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Insider Buys £10,218 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Louisa Symington Mills purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,572 per share, for a total transaction of £10,218.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NBPE stock opened at GBX 1,574 on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 1,274 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.09. The firm has a market cap of £681.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

About NB Private Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.