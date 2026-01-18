Carlsmed, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CARL) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Carlsmed’s (NASDAQ:CARL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 19th. Carlsmed had issued 6,700,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carlsmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Carlsmed in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Carlsmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Carlsmed

Carlsmed Price Performance

CARL stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. Carlsmed has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Carlsmed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carlsmed during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Carlsmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Carlsmed during the third quarter worth $670,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carlsmed during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Carlsmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.