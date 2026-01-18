Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Up 69.1% in December

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,047 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLTF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc is a Canada-based designer and manufacturer of radio frequency (RF) products and solutions for wireless infrastructure. The company’s portfolio includes a range of antennas, cable assemblies, filters, combiners and related passive RF components that support macro cell and small cell networks, in?building distributed antenna systems (DAS) and private network deployments. Baylin’s offerings are engineered to optimize network performance by delivering reliable signal transmission, low loss and wide bandwidth across multiple frequency bands.

Founded in the 1980s and headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Baylin Technologies operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Canada, the United States and Asia.

