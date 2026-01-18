Hancock Whitney (HWC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $391.6330 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 951.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 112,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company’s core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

