Fastenal (FAST) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $2.0448 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Fastenal has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 34.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,014,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.