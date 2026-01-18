D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $6.6572 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

