VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Short Interest Down 45.2% in December

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 213,797 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 390,024 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 1,788,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 706,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.