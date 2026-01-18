PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ) Short Interest Up 50.7% in December

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,745 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 5,140 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LONZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,849. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

