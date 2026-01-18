John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,283 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 23,675 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after buying an additional 171,565 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

JHCB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.57. 44,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,419. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

