Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Increases By 55.1%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,075 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 2,628 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLYB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 75.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.