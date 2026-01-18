Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.67 and traded as low as GBX 98. Gateley shares last traded at GBX 102.50, with a volume of 259,675 shares.

Gateley Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of £133.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58.

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gateley had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gateley will post 15.5253837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Gateley

In other Gateley news, insider Neil Andrew Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116, for a total value of £116,000. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

