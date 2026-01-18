Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,296 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 82,255 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 125,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,862. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of New York and its political subdivisions. Through its focus on tax-exempt securities, NAN is designed to offer investors an attractive yield advantage relative to taxable alternatives in the New York market.

The Fund’s portfolio is comprised primarily of general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities, agencies and instrumentalities within New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.