Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,106 and traded as low as GBX 9,038.83. Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,050, with a volume of 507 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £350.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,092 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,578.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 298.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

