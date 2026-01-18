Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.01 and traded as low as C$6.61. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 416,308 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.08.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Surge Energy

Surge Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.95.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.99 million for the quarter. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.55%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.