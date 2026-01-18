Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.26. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 12,305 shares.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: GLV) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of high current income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities of companies located throughout developed and emerging markets. In addition to its global equity allocation, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund may allocate a portion of its assets to fixed-income instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds and preferred securities, to enhance current income potential.
Established in 2016, the fund is advised by Clough Capital Partners, L.P., an investment management firm headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.