Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.26. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 12,305 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: GLV) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of high current income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities of companies located throughout developed and emerging markets. In addition to its global equity allocation, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund may allocate a portion of its assets to fixed-income instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds and preferred securities, to enhance current income potential.

Established in 2016, the fund is advised by Clough Capital Partners, L.P., an investment management firm headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

