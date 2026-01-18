Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Down 39.6% in December

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,326 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 15,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LSTA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Lisata Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: LSTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for severe diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, targeting autoimmune and inflammatory conditions through immunotherapeutic and cell-based approaches.

Lisata’s research and development activities are designed to improve upon existing treatment modalities by emphasizing targeted biologics and precision cell therapies.

