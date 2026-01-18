Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 6,299,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 1,088,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Key Belo Sun Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Belo Sun Mining this week:

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Belo Sun said it received a ruling from the Federal Court of Altamira in Pará; the company issued a statement and is assessing the ruling’s implications for its Volta Grande project and next steps. The item is factual reporting of the legal development and the company response; investors should watch for detailed court documents and the company’s follow-up disclosures for clarity. Belo Sun Mining Receives Ruling From Federal Court of Altamira, Para

Belo Sun said it received a ruling from the Federal Court of Altamira in Pará; the company issued a statement and is assessing the ruling’s implications for its Volta Grande project and next steps. The item is factual reporting of the legal development and the company response; investors should watch for detailed court documents and the company’s follow-up disclosures for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage notes BSX shares dropped sharply (reported ~22%) after the court ruling, with traders citing increased uncertainty about permits, potential delays and legal risks for the Volta Grande project. Elevated volume suggests repositioning by investors; the near-term negative move appears driven by fear of project timeline setbacks or additional regulatory hurdles rather than new operational results. Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Belo Sun Mining Trading Up 16.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Belo Sun Mining ( TSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Also, insider Yousriya Loza purchased 119,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,240 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belo Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.