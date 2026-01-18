Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.57 and traded as low as $34.22. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 220 shares.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $555.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan’s first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large?scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high?capacity leased lines. IIJ’s network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.