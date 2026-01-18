Short Interest in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Drops By 45.7%

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,427 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 6,309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Spectral AI Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MDAIW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 5,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,714. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker MDAIW. The entity was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with an emphasis on companies operating in the artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics sectors.

The company’s strategy centers on identifying and completing a business combination with a target that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

