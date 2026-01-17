Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 110,706 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 159,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. 27,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,335. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 76.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Identiv will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company’s product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

