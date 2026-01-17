iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 848,818 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 545,927 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,169,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,169,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 616,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,368. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,302,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

