Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.14 and traded as low as C$60.66. Capital Power shares last traded at C$61.24, with a volume of 697,571 shares changing hands.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power’s natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production.

