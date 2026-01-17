ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $7.12. ClearOne shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 16,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 73.47% and a negative net margin of 120.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley sold 700,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,004. The trade was a 83.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) is a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions designed for conferencing, collaboration and streaming applications. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company develops hardware and software systems that integrate audio capture, video processing and digital signage. Its product portfolio spans professional-grade conference speakers and microphones, beamforming ceiling arrays, USB and networked video cameras, and cloud-based collaboration platforms.

At the core of ClearOne’s offering are its conferencing devices, which support both on-premises and cloud deployments.

