Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $17.75. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $17.7260, with a volume of 3,985 shares trading hands.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.75%.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.
The company’s lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.
