Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.74 and traded as high as C$35.14. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$35.14, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.80.

About Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF

The fund seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of Canadian Banks (defined below) (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and Canadian Insurance Companies (defined below) (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis) and (ii) monthly distributions.To achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities of Canadian Banks (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and to a lesser extent Canadian Insurance Companies (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis).

