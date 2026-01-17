Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.94 and traded as high as C$19.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$19.33, with a volume of 39,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$316.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.97.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.94 million for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. Analysts predict that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

