Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 235,002 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 135,173 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 909,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2029 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,710,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,466,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after buying an additional 81,620 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,138,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150,680 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

