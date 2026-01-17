Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 235,002 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 135,173 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 570,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 570,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 909,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $46.20.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2029 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.