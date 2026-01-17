Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.8236 and last traded at $54.10. 16,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 8,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.9155.

Swiss Life Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Life is a leading provider of comprehensive life insurance, pension solutions and wealth management services. Founded in 1857 and headquartered in Zurich, the company has grown from its origins as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt into a diversified financial services group serving both private individuals and corporate clients. Its core offerings include life and health insurance policies, retirement planning products and tailored savings strategies designed to secure long-term financial well-being.

In addition to its traditional insurance business, Swiss Life operates an asset management arm that oversees a broad portfolio of investments ranging from equities and fixed income to real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.