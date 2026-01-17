RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.20. 767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.12% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

