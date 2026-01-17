FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Shares Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

FIBRA Macquarie México is a Mexican real estate investment trust (FIBRA) that acquires, develops and manages income-producing properties across Mexico. Structured under Mexico’s FIBRA regime, the trust focuses on generating stable, long-term rental income through a diversified portfolio of industrial, office and retail assets. Its core business activities include property sourcing, asset management, tenant relations and lease administration, all overseen by Macquarie Asset Management.

The trust’s portfolio spans key economic regions in Mexico, including the Mexico City metropolitan area, the Bajío region, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

