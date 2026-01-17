West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Up 35.3% – Here’s Why

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 35.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 273,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources this week:

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Intraday volume and price strength — trading volume today was ~273,638 shares, well above the ~112,900 average, coinciding with a price uptick that suggests fresh buying interest or speculative demand. MarketBeat: WHY trading note

Intraday volume and price strength — trading volume today was ~273,638 shares, well above the ~112,900 average, coinciding with a price uptick that suggests fresh buying interest or speculative demand. Neutral Sentiment: Technical context — the stock is near its 50-day (C$0.39) and 200-day (C$0.41) moving averages, indicating current price sits around recent trend levels and may attract technical traders.

Technical context — the stock is near its 50-day (C$0.39) and 200-day (C$0.41) moving averages, indicating current price sits around recent trend levels and may attract technical traders. Neutral Sentiment: Small-cap profile and beta — market capitalization is ~C$53.4M and beta ~1.08, meaning the shares can move quickly on news but generally track market direction.

Small-cap profile and beta — market capitalization is ~C$53.4M and beta ~1.08, meaning the shares can move quickly on news but generally track market direction. Negative Sentiment: Weak liquidity metrics — very low current ratio (0.03) and quick ratio (0.26) point to limited near-term liquidity, raising operational risk.

Weak liquidity metrics — very low current ratio (0.03) and quick ratio (0.26) point to limited near-term liquidity, raising operational risk. Negative Sentiment: Capital structure and profitability concerns — a negative debt-to-equity figure (-87.98) and a negative P/E reflect financial strain and ongoing losses, which increases downside risk if sentiment reverses.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 price objective on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.