Short Interest in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Grows By 85.8%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,382 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the December 15th total of 1,282 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF
About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF
The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
Read More
