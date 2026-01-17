Short Interest in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Grows By 85.8%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,382 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the December 15th total of 1,282 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Get Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 467.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.