Reviewing Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) & IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 10.49% 6.30% 0.58% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. IF Bancorp pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dacotah Banks pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dacotah Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares IF Bancorp and Dacotah Banks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $48.36 million 1.89 $4.30 million $1.57 17.41 Dacotah Banks $248.97 million 1.81 $29.73 million $3.76 10.90

Dacotah Banks has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. Dacotah Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IF Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. IF Bancorp, Inc. invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; business, term, and small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; mobile and online banking; auto, homeowner, health, and life insurance products; and estate, and trust services. Further, the company offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, charitable giving, and elder care services, as well as cash management services. Additionally, it provides offers operating lines of credit, state and federal programs, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services; and farm and ranch management services. The company operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

