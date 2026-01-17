NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) versus Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Head to Head Analysis

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) and NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webjet and NextTrip”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webjet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextTrip $2.18 million 20.62 -$10.12 million ($1.41) -2.34

Profitability

Webjet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextTrip.

This table compares Webjet and NextTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webjet N/A N/A N/A NextTrip -698.51% -230.71% -123.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Webjet and NextTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webjet 0 0 0 0 0.00 NextTrip 1 1 0 0 1.50

NextTrip has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given NextTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextTrip is more favorable than Webjet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of NextTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextTrip beats Webjet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes. Its brands include Webjet, GoSee, Trip Ninja, Rezchain, Roomdex, LockTrip.com, JacTravel, Sunhotels, Lots of Hotels, Totalstay, Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, and Umrah Holidays International. The company serves retail and corporate travel agents, online travel agencies, wholesalers, and tour operators. Webjet Limited was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

