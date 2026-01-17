iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 328,108 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 506,804 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EPP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. 346,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

