Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLG) Short Interest Up 81.3% in December

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,050 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 4,440 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DYLG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $1.4199 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 62.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (DYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe DJIA Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of DJIA stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money index call options on up to 50% of the value of the underlying portfolio. The fund aims to deliver monthly distributions. DYLG was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

