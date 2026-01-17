Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $130.56. 8,556,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 8,128,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.09.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,202,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 532,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,570,384. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,494,988. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $247,451,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

