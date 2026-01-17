IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $51.89. 36,495,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 38,520,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.
More IREN News
Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright upgraded IREN to a “Buy” with an $80 price target; the upgrade and associated investor notes helped lift sentiment and trading interest. HC Wainwright Upgrades IREN to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights IREN’s vertically integrated AI cloud (noting an 85% EBITDA Microsoft deal, lower power costs and improving margins) — this underpins a path to higher profitability and supports a re-rating if execution continues. Can IREN’s Vertically Integrated AI Cloud Platform Lift Profitability?
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlet pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) put IREN among AI/GPU infrastructure names gaining momentum, reinforcing the narrative that IREN is a beneficiary of rising GPU-as-a-service demand. 3 Beaten Down AI Stocks Gaining Momentum (IREN, NBIS, CRWV)
- Positive Sentiment: Social and retail interest spiked — IREN topped X’s most-searched cashtags, signaling higher retail/institutional attention that can amplify moves on positive news. Bitcoin miner IREN tops X’s most searched cashtags
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat ranked IREN among the top GPU-as-a-service providers for 2026 but noted it’s “not the best” — owns data centers and has hyperscaler deals, yet client concentration and competition are concerns (mixed implication). The 5 Best GPU-as-a-Service Providers for 2026—And 1 Clear Winner
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing IREN to peers (e.g., HUT 8) emphasizes IREN’s renewable-powered, vertically integrated platform and AI focus as differentiation during BTC volatility — a strategic narrative supportive of longer-term upside. IREN or HUT: Which Bitcoin Infrastructure Stock Should You Bet On?
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s models show mixed near-term revisions — several Q2–Q4 2026 estimates and FY2026 were trimmed (increasing near-term EPS risk), even as FY2027 estimates were improved. That divergence highlights execution and timing risk for profitability. MarketBeat IREN coverage (HC Wainwright estimates)
- Positive Sentiment: Local/foreign press pieces note a strategic shift from pure bitcoin mining toward AI infrastructure — if sustained, this re-positioning could command higher multiples tied to AI demand vs. cyclical BTC exposure. Iren’s Strategic Shift: From Bitcoin Mining to AI Infrastructure
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IREN in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.
IREN Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IREN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SLT Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 6.0% during the third quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IREN Company Profile
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.