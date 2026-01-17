IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $51.89. 36,495,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 38,520,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IREN in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IREN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SLT Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 6.0% during the third quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

