Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $189.39 and last traded at $189.86. 16,091,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 19,026,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.61.

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s reported RPO (remaining performance obligations) surge gives multi-year revenue visibility and supports the company’s AI/cloud revenue outlook, bolstering the long-term growth case. RPO expansion article

Oracle’s reported RPO (remaining performance obligations) surge gives multi-year revenue visibility and supports the company’s AI/cloud revenue outlook, bolstering the long-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Douglas Kehring sold 35,000 shares (~$6.8M) at about $194.89; while large insider sales can raise questions, the filing shows he still holds shares—context matters (planned diversification vs. signal). SEC Form 4

EVP Douglas Kehring sold 35,000 shares (~$6.8M) at about $194.89; while large insider sales can raise questions, the filing shows he still holds shares—context matters (planned diversification vs. signal). Negative Sentiment: Multiple lawsuits and investor notices have emerged alleging losses tied to Oracle’s AI buildout and bond issuance; class-action and bondholder suits increase legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Bondholder suit

Multiple lawsuits and investor notices have emerged alleging losses tied to Oracle’s AI buildout and bond issuance; class-action and bondholder suits increase legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Negative Sentiment: Debt-market concerns: analysts and reports flag large planned debt raises to fund AI/hyperscale expansion, and bond-market stress has been reported — this raises refinancing and credit-risk questions for investors. Debt risk article

Debt-market concerns: analysts and reports flag large planned debt raises to fund AI/hyperscale expansion, and bond-market stress has been reported — this raises refinancing and credit-risk questions for investors. Negative Sentiment: High-profile short activity and activist/hedge attention: reports note Michael Burry has taken a bearish position, which can amplify downside pressure and volatility. Burry short article

High-profile short activity and activist/hedge attention: reports note Michael Burry has taken a bearish position, which can amplify downside pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational/headquarters execution concerns: reports say Oracle is struggling to staff its new Nashville “world HQ,” which fuels investor concern around execution and the company’s ability to scale operations. HQ hiring troubles

Operational/headquarters execution concerns: reports say Oracle is struggling to staff its new Nashville “world HQ,” which fuels investor concern around execution and the company’s ability to scale operations. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive context: AWS is reaccelerating and pulling ahead in scale and AI infrastructure, a reminder investors should weigh ORCL’s execution vs. larger cloud peers. Cloud comparison

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.30. The company has a market cap of $549.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 161,588 shares of company stock worth $39,976,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

