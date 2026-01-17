Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 841,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 174,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 8.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$21.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

