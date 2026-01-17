Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,652 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 17,091 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SDEM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 6,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,161. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return. SDEM was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

