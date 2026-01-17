Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,652 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 17,091 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
SDEM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 6,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,161. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.