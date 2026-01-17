SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,246,734 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 4,426,862 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SFL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SFL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SFL Stock Down 2.5%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,297,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 704,710 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SFL during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in SFL by 7.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,441 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SFL by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 233,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SFL by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. SFL had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -8,000.00%.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is an independent owner of modern, large-size ocean-going vessels that provides finance and leasing services to the global shipping industry. The company’s fleet encompasses a diversified mix of crude oil tankers, product and chemical tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. By structuring long-term charter agreements and bareboat leases with major oil companies, commodity traders and offshore operators, Ship Finance International seeks to deliver stable cash flows and risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

In its core business, Ship Finance International acquires or finances vessels through forward sales agreements and then charters them out under fixed-rate contracts, typically ranging from five to 20 years in duration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.