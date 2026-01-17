Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,315 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 91,479 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRV traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 221,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,707. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.65% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.