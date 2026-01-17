ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,496 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the December 15th total of 8,909 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Energy Stock Performance

DIG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,345. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIG. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Energy in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Energy by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Energy

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

