Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Declines By 27.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,938 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 116,012 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance
DEM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.
