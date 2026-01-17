Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 249,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 449,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

