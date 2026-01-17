Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 734,329 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 995,390 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 509.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $75.89.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

